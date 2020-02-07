ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0046

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $7,057.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00752122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007829 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,649,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

