Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd (CVE:BAY) were down 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 159,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 121,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $10.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Aston Bay (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 134 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 414,538 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

