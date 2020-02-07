ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.65

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.65 and last traded at $137.37, with a volume of 5548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.