Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.29-1.39 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.29-1.39 EPS.

ARW opened at $79.42 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.97.

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

