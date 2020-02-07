ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 352.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 215.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 447,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after buying an additional 95,886 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

