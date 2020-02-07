Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Trading Up 2.7%

Aritzia Inc (OTCMKTS:ATZAF)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55, approximately 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATZAF shares. CIBC set a $23.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised Aritzia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

