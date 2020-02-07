Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Reduced by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 164.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 106.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2,681.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,335. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.