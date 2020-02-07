Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

