Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Down 18.5%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s share price dropped 18.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.71, approximately 1,131,067 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,603,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Chardan Capital upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.