Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $325.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,406.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.