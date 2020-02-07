Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lucas Capital Management’s Largest Position

Lucas Capital Management lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.8% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

AAPL opened at $325.21 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,406.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

