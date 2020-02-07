Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 1-Year High at $180.00

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.37), with a volume of 84539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.35).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

