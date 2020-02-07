ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.74 and last traded at $86.74, approximately 1,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSELL LTD/S in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

