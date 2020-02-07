ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $8.07, approximately 3,905,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 1,585,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 50,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,018.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,950 shares of company stock worth $713,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 332.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 126.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

