Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 7th (ADSW, AQUA, ARGX, AXE, BLDR, BMCH, BOOT, BRFS, BSIG, BTDPY)

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

Wandisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $231.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Waters reported fourth-quarter results wherein earnings and revenues grew year over year. The company witnessed strong performance in the governmental & academic market. Further, its improved performance in Europe contributed to the results. Solid momentum across large molecule pharma and biomedical research applications remained a major positive. Additionally, Waters’ growing investments in LC, LC-MS and chemistry categories aided it in gaining traction in large molecule market. The company remains optimistic regarding strengthening growth initiatives and new product cycle. However, sluggishness in TA segment is a concern. Further, government policy changes in China and political uncertainties in Mexico and Brazil are overhangs. Softness in small molecule market is a headwind. The stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Digital reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues lagged the same. Softness in NAND flash pricing trends which has been on the decline on account of oversupply and lower-than-expected growth in end-market demand, weighed on revenues, which remained flat on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, stiff competition from peers like Seagate is likely to add to pricing pressure woes in the near term. Nevertheless, improving demand for capacity enterprise drives is bolstering revenues from the Data center devices and solutions segment, which holds promise. We believe new enhancements to its data center storage portfolio and other product rollouts add to the positives. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

