Analysts Set Total SA (NYSE:TOT) PT at $69.70

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Total alerts:

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of Total stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 19.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Total has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.