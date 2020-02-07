Analysts Set Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Target Price at $8.50

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NYSE TEF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,993. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Telefonica has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Telefonica during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

