Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Target Price at C$14.25

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.25.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

TSE SPB traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.50. 270,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.91 and a 12-month high of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.35.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$448.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$520.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 637.17%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

