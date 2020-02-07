Analysts Set Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) PT at $18.10

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE OIS opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

In other Oil States International news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 61.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oil States International by 44.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Oil States International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

