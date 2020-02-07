Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) PT at $42.33

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 196,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,985. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.77. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

