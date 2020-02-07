Analysts Set Expectations for Premier Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Premier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Premier’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. 26,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,571. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 815.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 75,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Premier by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

