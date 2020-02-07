Analysts Set City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 894.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 275,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 499.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in City Office REIT by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 240,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 226,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. 87,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,009. The company has a market cap of $750.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 87.04%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

