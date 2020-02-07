Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT at $75.75

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 701,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,700,761.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after buying an additional 133,860 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

