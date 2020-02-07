Analysts Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $802.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.