Analysts Set Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Target Price at $76.38

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 330.24, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,761,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $731,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,103.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,010 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

