Analysts Issue Forecasts for Veoneer Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Veoneer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Veoneer stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,906. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

