Analysts Expect TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.09 Million

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post $414.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.80 million and the lowest is $378.80 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $290.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 748,204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1,551.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 563,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 529,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 117.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 355,033 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in TPI Composites by 18.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $3,619,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 734,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,376. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $754.27 million, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.58.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

