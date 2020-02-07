Analysts Expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Infinera posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $325.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Infinera has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Infinera by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

