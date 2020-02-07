Analysts Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). U.S. Silica posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLCA. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 846,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,318. The firm has a market cap of $416.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,707 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

