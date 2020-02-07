Analysts Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $390.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.