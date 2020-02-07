Analysts Anticipate Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.60. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of CTLT opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Catalent has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

