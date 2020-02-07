Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Analog Devices by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

