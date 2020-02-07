Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Amplify Energy reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

AMPY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 166,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

