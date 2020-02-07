Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $926,820.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.23.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

