Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $926,820.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average of $98.86. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

