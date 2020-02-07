American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Reduced by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,692. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $169.83 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

