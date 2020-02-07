American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.07. 254,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

