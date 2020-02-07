American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE AEP traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $101.46. 101,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.