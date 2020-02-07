American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,534,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,320 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 825,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 805,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 76,638 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 637,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

