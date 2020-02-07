Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.03-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.44-4.61 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from to and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amdocs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $74.70. 1,454,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,204. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

