Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 324,686 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,050.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,015.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,882.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,812.80.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
