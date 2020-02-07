Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 324,686 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,050.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,015.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,882.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,812.80.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.