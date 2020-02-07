Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,209,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,475.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,414.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,285.21. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market cap of $997.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,517.30.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

