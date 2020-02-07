Alpha Network Alliance Ventures (OTCMKTS:ANAV) Trading Up 584.6%

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc (OTCMKTS:ANAV)’s stock price was up 584.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

About Alpha Network Alliance Ventures (OTCMKTS:ANAV)

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the marketing and sale of food supplements and vitamins under the WellnessPro brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Riverside, California.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Network Alliance Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.