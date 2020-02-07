Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Allot Communications updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALLT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 12,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,347. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $442.28 million, a P/E ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.