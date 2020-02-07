Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Shares of ALLT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 231,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,959. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $442.28 million, a PE ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.