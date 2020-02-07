Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 57,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.50. 759,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

