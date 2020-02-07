All Sports (SOC) Trading 24% Higher Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $10.39 and $33.94. All Sports has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $370,155.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00039744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.45 or 0.05860024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024188 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00126546 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038516 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003104 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $32.15, $7.50, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $20.33, $13.77, $5.60, $24.43, $24.68 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

