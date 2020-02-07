Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.83

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.80. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 2,410 shares traded.

AKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -2.83.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 1,500,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.