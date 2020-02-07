AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AirAsia Group Berhad earned a daily sentiment score of -4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AirAsia Group Berhad’s score:

Get AirAsia Group Berhad alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIABF remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Friday. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AirAsia Group Berhad in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About AirAsia Group Berhad

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AirAsia Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirAsia Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.