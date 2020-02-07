Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 51,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.92. The company had a trading volume of 37,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $163.53 and a one year high of $251.62.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

